Officials find more than 60 guns at alleged Kirkersville shooter’s home

By and Published: Updated:
(Licking County Sheriff's Office)

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office found 64 guns at the home of suspected Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless during a search Friday.

A search warrant was executed at his home on Oakland Avenue in Utica. Officials seized 64 firearms, a black laptop computer, ammunition, and a paper bag containing a Ruger P90 gun case with 1 magazine.

READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers

Reporter Rob Sneed is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5 and 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s