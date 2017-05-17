Officials find more than 60 guns at alleged Kirkersville shooter’s home

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office found 64 guns at the home of suspected Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless during a search Friday.

A search warrant was executed at his home on Oakland Avenue in Utica. Officials seized 64 firearms, a black laptop computer, ammunition, and a paper bag containing a Ruger P90 gun case with 1 magazine.

