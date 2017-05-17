One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting at the Bradford at Easton apartments Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Brick Court at approximately 4:20 am.

Police say the victim was transported to Grant in life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.