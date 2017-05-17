MT. VERNON, OH (WCMH) — A neighbor shot and killed a dog telling police it was off the leash, attacking his pet, as children fought to pull the dogs apart.

But Jenee Hall of Mt. Vernon, who owns the dog named Pacman, said she’s very upset that her neighbor fired a handgun in town, near where her two daughters were standing. She wants answers from law enforcement.

The Elizabeth Street neighbor told Mt. Vernon police on May 14th, he was standing by his upstairs window when heard dogs fighting. He claims he yelled at the two young girls trying to separate the dogs before he began firing his pistol from the window at the dogs.

“I was inside and I heard the shots, I heard pop, pop, pop, heard my daughters screaming he shot him, he shot him, and I just ran down there and saw my dog bloody and pulling himself out of the yard,” Hall said.

She said the pit bull mix was a gentle five year old dog who ran outside after her son opened their front door.

NBC4 is not naming the man or his wife involved in the a shooting. Shortly after the shooting, the neighbor’s wife called 911, along with three other neighbors.

“We just shot a dog that was attacking our dog,” the wife of the shooter said. “There were two little kids out there trying to tear them apart and they were going to get hurt.”

After police arrived, the neighbor claimed his dog was being bitten on the throat. He said he did not have time to get dressed after a shower, and that’s why he fired his 22 pistol from the window.

Hall is angry that he killed her dog and also fired shots near her children.

“It was right in front of my kids,” Hall said.

She said she ran down the alley, scooped up the bleeding dog and tried to drive to the local animal clinic, but becuase it was Sunday, she could not get help.

“We were all in the van together and watched him bleed out and die,” Hall said.

Hall said Pacman was shot three times. They buried him with his toys.

NBC4 went to the Knox County Prosecutor office to see if any charges are going to be filed.

“There is an Ohio revised code section that creates an exception for killing a dog that is menacing another person, and that is what is reported by the homeowner,” said Chip McConville, the Knox County Prosecutor.

The neighbor and his wife told investigators they thought the girls were in jeopardy.

Hall said her 10 and 11-year-old girls played with Pacman all the time and he was very gentle. She said the neighbor’s dog did not have any bite marks on him.

“My children are having nightmares and waking in the night crying after seeing their dog shot to death,” Hall said. “He did not have to shoot the dog. He could have come downstairs and helped the girls separate the two dogs instead of shooting it to death.”