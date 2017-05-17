HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A Katy Independent School District police officer was crowned Miss Texas over the weekend.

Miss Katy Shannon Dresser is now Miss Texas United States.

Dresser has been with the Katy ISD Police Department since September 2015. She is the campus officer for Raines High School, Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC), Behavioral Transit Program (BTP) and Miller Career and Technical Center.

Dresser is a KEYS (Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success) Mentor with Katy ISD as well as a volunteer with T.A.P.S (Teen and Police Service).

