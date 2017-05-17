Records show Kirkersville victim called police twice in week leading up to shooting

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Records show Marlina Medrano called police twice in the week before she was shot and killed by her boyfriend Thomas Hartless.

Also in the records is a recorded conversation between Medrano and Hartless.

“I am afraid for my life. This abuse has started in December,” she says in the recording. “I was mentally and physically tortured because you had a list of things that I did to make you mad.”

Hartless had previously been in court and jailed for beating Medrano.

“How can I tell you to calm down if you got your hands on my throat, and I’m trying to gasp for air?” Medrano asks Hartless in the recording.

NBC4 obtained the audio recording from the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, along with police records.

“You have to have faith in me babe,” Hartless says. “Just have the faith. It can help you.”

“I’ve got faith in the lord Tom, I do not have faith in you because you keep on hitting me,” she tells him.

Records show Licking County deputies came to the Pine Kirk nursing home on May 4. Investigators say Medrano told them Hartless choked her.

On May 5, Medrano went to the Newark Police Department.

The documents state that Medrano said she was going to file for a protection order.