Seven-vehicle crash closes part of I-270 southbound on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One lane of southbound I-270 is closed near Refugee Road on the east side due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Columbus Police tell NBC4 that 7 vehicles are involved in the crash. The Columbus Division of Police says one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The ramps to I-270 South from I-70 are closed.

