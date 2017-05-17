Survey: 1 in 4 adults say they swim within an hour of having diarrhea

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Not to be a party pooper, but you should know there could be something nasty in your neighborhood pool.

A new survey, conducted by Sachs Media Group on behalf of Water Quality and Health Council reveals one in four adults would swim within an hour of having diarrhea.

60 percent admit they sometimes swallow pool water.

That means swimmers are exposed to the crypto parasite, which causes nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever.

And while chlorine destroys most germs, crypto can live for up to 10 days, even in well treated pools.

It is best to stay out of the water for two weeks, if you or your child has been sick with diarrhea.

Showering before and right after swimming can also reduce the risk of crypto outbreaks.

Lastly, don’t swallow the water!!!