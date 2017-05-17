Two-alarm fire called at building in Milo-Grogan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is responding to a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and West 5th Avenue.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the building was evacuated after the fire was called out at 3:14pm at 1134 Corrugated Way. He said there have been no injuries reported.

Google Maps lists Haydar’s LLC as the business at that location.

Building fire near intersection of E. 5th Ave. and Cleveland Ave. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/eg9Wma81gq — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) May 17, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.