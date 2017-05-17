Two-alarm fire called at building in Milo-Grogan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is responding to a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and West 5th Avenue.
Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the building was evacuated after the fire was called out at 3:14pm at 1134 Corrugated Way. He said there have been no injuries reported.
Google Maps lists Haydar’s LLC as the business at that location.
