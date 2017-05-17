Two inmates escape from Lancaster jail, one still at large

Matthew Scurlock booking photo (Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates escaped from the jail at 221 E. Main Street in Lancaster.

According to a release from the department, the inmates escaped shortly after 10:15 pm Tuesday.

They were being housed together in the booking area at the time. Deputies think they may have compromised the lock on the door of their holding cell.

One man, identified as John H. Richards, was captured by the Lancaster Police Department at 10:45 pm near the corner of S. Maple Street and Canal Street.

The other man, identified as Matthew D. Scurlock, is still at large. He is described as a 35-year-old white male, who is about 5’11” and weighs 154 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes.

He was originally charged with illegal manufacturing of drugs and chemicals.

If you have any information on his location, please contact the authorities.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 740-652-7900.

Booking photo for John Richards (Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office)

