Two children shot, found in front yard of Dayton home

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children.

Dayton Police Major Eric Henderson told reporters Thursday a 911 call came in around 10am Thursday saying people were performing life-saving measures on two children. When police arrived in the 3800 block of Lor Sue Avenue they found two children had been shot and were found in the front yard of the home.

Henderson would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.

The two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes but Detectives stress the school was not involved in this incident.

Henderson said Thursday Detectives are on scene and investigators are talking with one person who was at the house when the shooting occurred but no arrests have yet been made.

