At least 1 dead after car runs into crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles have gathered in Times Square after a car reportedly hit several pedestrians.

One person has died , NBC New York reports. The New York Fire Department says it is treating 13 people as of about 12:20pm Thursday.

Fire officials say they got a call shortly after noon.

The driver is in police custody, according to NBC New York.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

