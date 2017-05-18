At least 1 dead after car runs into crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles have gathered in Times Square after a car reportedly hit several pedestrians.
One person has died , NBC New York reports. The New York Fire Department says it is treating 13 people as of about 12:20pm Thursday.
Fire officials say they got a call shortly after noon.
The driver is in police custody, according to NBC New York.
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.