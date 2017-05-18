Bank inside southeast side Giant Eagle robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Groveport area Giant Eagle Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police, the robbery happened around 11:45am at the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle at 3841 South Hamilton Road.

Police say the man displayed a handgun and demanded money. The teller gave the man an unspecified amount of cash.

The man rode away on a black motorcycle, traveling toward the back of the store.

Police described the man as a white male in his 20s. He stood 5’6″ and weighed around 140 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a baseball hat and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

