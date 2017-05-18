Caught on camera: Car drives on Columbus bike path

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metro Parks says it’s trying to identify the driver who drove a car down a bike path.

Metro Parks says the video was shot on a trail near Sullivant Avenue, and they believe the person was using it as a shortcut from a nearby apartment complex.

Metro Parks says it might start having more patrols in the area to stop people from going onto the path.

The man who posted it, Rob Luikart, said this is a “common occurrence.” He posted the video onto the Metro Parks Facebook page on May 14.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s