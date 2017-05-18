Cavs can tie NBA longest playoff winning streak against Boston

By and Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves the court after Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boston. The Cavaliers won 117-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, MA (AP/WCMH)  — If the Cleveland Cavaliers can get the win against the Boston Celtics in their next game, they’ll tie the longest playoff winning streak in NBA history.

According to NBC Sports, the Cavaliers are only behind the 1988-1989 Los Angeles Lakers, who had 13 consecutive playoff wins.

LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Kevin Love added a playoff career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Cavaliers improve to 9-0 in the first three rounds of the playoffs. They opened 10-0 last season en route to their first NBA title.

James scored at will in the first half and the Cavs built a 26-point lead. Love opened up the floor for James, burying outside jumpers and forcing Boston to leave defenders one-on-one with James.

The Cavaliers playoff winning streak started, of course, last year, when they came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

