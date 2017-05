COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Heads up, BBQ lovers!

City Barbeque is offering free pulled pork sandwiches for an hour on Friday in honor of National BBQ Month.

The pop-up location will be at Broad and High streets from noon-1pm, the restaurant chain announced.

The first 500 people get a free sandwich with BBQ sauce.

City Barbeque launched in Columbus in 1999.