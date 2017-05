COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a guitar from Music Go Round on Bethel Road.

Police say the suspect walked into the store at 3:15pm on April 28 and stole a $300 Seagul S6 guitar. A getaway driver was waiting for her.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in these pictures and video is asked to contact Det. Banks in CPD’s Property/Evidence Recovery Unit at 645-4090 or sbanks@columbuspolice.org.