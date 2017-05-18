Columbus Police save dog from car while responding to overdose call

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers rescued a dog from a hot car on Monday while responding to an overdose call.

Columbus Police Officers Altshuler and Fihe and Division of Fire medics were dispatched to a shopping center located at 24th and Cleveland at 11:46am on the report of a woman who was unconscious in the parking lot. Medics revived her with Narcan and sent her to the hospital. At the hospital, police say, the woman “expressed some concern over a dog that she believed she had left in her car unattended.”

The emergency room staff contacted Officer Altshuler and told him about the dog. He went back to the parking lot and located the woman’s vehicle. Police say there was another unconscious woman in the car. Officer Baughman, who was also at the scene, administered Narcan while officers waited on medics to arrive. The medics revived her and she was transported to the hospital.

Police say a “very small dog” was trapped in the car with the second woman. “Had the dog not been found he would have likely expired due to the heat,” police wrote on Facebook. “The officers provided this thirsty little guy with water and turned him over to animal control.”