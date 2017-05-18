Facebook to stream MLB game each Friday starting this week

NEW YORK (AP) – Baseball fans can like their team’s games with a click starting Friday.

Major League Baseball announced Facebook will carry a live game nationally each Friday starting with Colorado at Cincinnati this week. The Facebook package of 20 games will use the broadcast feed of one of the involved teams.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday. He calls it “really important for us in terms of experimenting with a new partner in this area.”

The Twitter feed of a game each Friday, which started April 7, will be moved to Tuesdays.

Dan Reed, Facebook’s head of global sports partnerships, says in a statement “baseball games are uniquely engaging community experiences, as the chatter and rituals in the stands are often as meaningful to fans as the action on the diamond.”

“By distributing a live game per week on Facebook, Major League Baseball can re-imagine this social experience on a national scale,” he adds.

