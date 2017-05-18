MARIETTA, OH (WCMH) — A former Ohio Trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol appeared in federal court Thursday on charges of cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law.

William Elschlager was a Lieutenant and Commander of the Marrietta Post of the Patrol. He was arrested Wednesday in Washington County and accused of putting a GPS device on the vehicle of a woman he had previously had an affair with.

Benjamin Glassman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, says Elschlager “was using this computer device to follow her movements in a way that was likely to cause substantial emotional distress to her.”

Investigators say Elschlager had an affair with the wife of another state trooper for a period of about six months in 2015. She broke off the relationship, later telling investigators Elschlager was “creepy.” She noted as an example, finding a large ball of human hair in a bathroom drawer. She says Elschlager told her it was her hair that he’d collected around his house.

In the months that followed, according to the criminal complaint, he allegedly followed and stalked her.

“On at least one occasion Mr. Elschlager, while wearing his uniform and riding in his patrol car, pulled over the victim for no reason,” Glassman said.

Elschlager was released on his own recognizance Thursday but will be subject to electronic monitoring. He faces additional state charges in Washington County of menacing by stalking, abduction and criminal mischief.