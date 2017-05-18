Franklin County family shares the joy of fostering kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Roughly 200 kids in Franklin County who need a foster family don’t have one.

Franklin County Children’s services is in immediate need for more families due to the rising opioid crisis, as well as family issues including abuse and neglect. Being a foster parent means temporarily opening your home to a child in need. Kids need a positive role model and a safe place to grow. One local family decided to foster years ago and it has made their family complete.

For Tina and Brett the proud parent moments seem endless. “Just the joy and blessing in seeing them kind of flourish,” said Brett. He’s talking about the two boys they adopted after fostering.

After having their own two girls and pushing age 40, instead of emptying the nest like most, Tina and Brett welcomed more in.

The couple fostered several babies. Some were able to go back to their families and others etched themselves into their hearts forever.

Their first group of kids was a set of triplets. “These children were a year old. They each got held by one of our daughters and Tina got a little bit of a break there. They loved it,” said Brett. Their girls ended up loving the triplets and the triplets loved them.

Fast forward years, and unexpected experiences later, and those triplets are now their youngest daughter’s kids. “She and her husband became mom and dad and we became the grandparents. Grammy and Grandy,” said Brett.

For this family, it started out about helping others but quickly blossomed into a loving family. “When you invest you always get more than you invested and the race of life is always more exciting than the finish.” Brett said when you do good, good ultimately comes back to you. “There are challenges at every age. We had challenges with our girls and challenges with our foster children but that makes life a challenge and also satisfying. I’m still exciting to see our adopted boys go across that stage and accept their HS diplomas. Because where they came from and where the triplets came from chances are none of them were going to get that.”

