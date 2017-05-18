Friend and fellow officer shares memories of Chief Eric Disario

BRICE, OH (WCMH) – A local police chief remembers a fallen officer. Chief Eric Disario’s life was cut short after Thomas Hartless shot and killed him and two others.

Everywhere you look in Kirkersville you’ll see signs covered by a blue ribbon, or flowers and American flags. These are reminders of what happened in Kirkersville. Just a few towns over, the Village of Brice’s police chief, Bud Bauchmoyer, is grieving too. Chief Disario was his friend.

“Hurt. There’s too many of our brothers taken away way too soon from senseless acts of violence,” said Bauchmoyer.

Chief Bauchmoyer said Disario worked on the force back in 2012. He only stayed for a brief time, but Chief Bauchmoyer said his personality made a huge impact.

“He was a very happy person. He was always smiling. Didn’t have a bad word to say about anybody,” said Bauchmoyer.

Chief Bauchmoyer said what happened to Chief Disario hits too close to home. He is looking forward to the day when these types of officer shootings will stop.

“It’s something that you think about in the back of your mind, but you can’t stop doing your job just because the world has turned to heck in a hand basket,” said Bauchmoyer.

He plans on going to Disario’s funeral. He has a message to his friend.

“Stand easy brother. we’ll take it from here,” said Bauchmoyer.