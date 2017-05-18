PAIGE, TX (KXAN) — Jenny Tucker thought her husband was joking late one night last week when he said their expectant mare, Sophie, was giving birth to twins.

Born May 11, at around 11 p.m., the twin foals are an extremely rare duo, beating around 1 in 10,000 odds of surviving to term.

The twins, named — what else — Bonnie and Clyde, are improving every day, Tucker says.

Why’d they choose to name them after the notorious bank bandits? They went through other famous pairs like Sonny and Cher, but settled on Bonnie and Clyde because, “They have very different personalities. She’s very rambunctious and he’s more mellow and laid back.”

Tucker has been in rodeos her whole life and started breeding quarter horses when she got married. She’s ecstatic to now have twin foals, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

“Spunky” Bonnie is doing all right. Her brother has had a more trying time during his first week of life.

“He is doing better, he is wanting to nurse which is a great thing,” Tucker says. Both of the twins had IVs and feeding tubes while being treated at Elgin Veterinary Hospital, what Tucker calls one of the best veterinary hospitals in the state.

Clyde, at first given just 50/50 odds of survival, is now at 60/40, his veterinarian says. They will both be at the hospital until June, which has landed the Tuckers with a hefty treatment estimate.

“We’re probably going to be looking at a $4,000 to $5,000 vet bill.” If you’d like to help with Bonnie and Clyde’s treatment costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up.