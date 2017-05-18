Komen Race for the Cure chairperson opening Columbus spa to help women fighting cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In 2016 Komen Columbus chose five honorary chairs to represent Race for the Cure.

Each had a unique story and circumstance; the women were all diagnosed with cancer at or before the age of 30.

Over the past year we have stayed in touch with the ladies and have an exciting follow up. One of the race chairs, Amber Preston, is opening a salon to serve the general public and to help women who are starting the fight of their lives.

“It can be a little overwhelming and embarrassing to some women. And so our goal is to really give this a sanctuary environment for women who are in that stage,” said Preston with Thrive Salon & Suites.

Women will be able to choose from five free services: post-surgery blow out, micro blading, makeup application, post treatment hair service or a hair shaving party.

“A lot of women have an attachment to their hair and that’s one of the scariest things when you’re about to start chemo is losing your hair. So we wanted to make instead of it such a somber event try to make it a little more fun,” said Preston.

To learn more about Thrive Salon & Suites or to donate to the foundation that makes the services possible visit: https://www.thrivebeauty.org/