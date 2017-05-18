Man accused of using ax to kill four-year-old nephew

BROOMFIELD, CO (WCMH) – A Colorado man is accused of using an ax to kill his four-year-old nephew, police say.

Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, is accused of killing the four-year-old son of his twin sister on April 27, KDVR reported.

According to court documents, Doll’s parents were watching the child so their daughter could go to nursing school.

Doll asked the boy to come down to the basement with him while the boy was on the couch with his iPad.

The Denver Post reported family members heard loud noises coming from the basement a short time later. When asked about the noises, Doll said “Nothing” before coming upstairs.

Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead. There was blood everywhere and an ax nearby, KDVR reported.

Doll was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.