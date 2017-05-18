Man dies after falling at Wrigley Field

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a bus carrying Chicago Cubs players, family and friends passes Wrigley Field during a parade honoring the World Series champion baseball team in Chicago. The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago’s Wrigley Field has died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say Garrity fell over a railing after Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Police say he suffered head trauma from the fall.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s