Man indicted on charges he killed his ex-girlfriend in UPS facility parking lot

Danny Ronald Fabro

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Danny Ronald Fabro was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on murder charges after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Columbus UPS facility.

Police say Fabro, 54, shot Joyce Fox, February 17, in the parking lot of the UPS facility in west Columbus where she worked. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Fox in her vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“This is another tragic case of domestic violence where this man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend as she sat in her personal vehicle in the UPS employee parking lot,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Fabro was indicted on one count Aggravated Murder with Specification, two counts Murder with Specification, one count Improperly Handling Firearms In a Motor Vehicle, and one count Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, for a total of five counts.

Fabro is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, May 22, in a Franklin County courtroom.

