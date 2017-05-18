Ohio puts 28 prison farm workers on notice for layoffs

By Published:
FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2008, file photo, Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate John Alexander, of Dayton, Ohio, carries milk to newborn calves at a prison farm in Lebanon, Ohio. Ohio's state prisons department announced more than two dozen layoffs Thursday, May 18, 2017, in connection with phasing out the prison farm program. (Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News via AP, File) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s prisons department has announced the need for more than two dozen layoffs connected to phasing out the state’s prison farm program.

State prisons chief Gary Mohr tells The Associated Press the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has been unable to place 28 of roughly 70 affected employees.

A layoff “rationale” filed Thursday triggers collective bargaining rights for laid-off prison farm workers and clears the way for placing them into new jobs.

The workers’ union has fought the move to close a prison farming operation that dates back to 1868. The union says Thursday’s filing will assure workers’ rights as the lay-off process continues.

Mohr announced the closing of the farms in April 2016. He says farm-related job training is outdated and farmlands are an access point for contraband.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s