Olentangy Orange’s Track Star is a ‘Shoe-In’

COLUMBUS – Ohio State, Alabama, USC and just about everyone else knows Zach Harrison’s name. He’s 6’6’ and 245 pounds and… he’s 15 years old.  And that’s not all. Olentangy Orange’s super sophomore also has some remarkable speed for his size. So much speed, in fact, that Harrison runs sprints on the track team. Zach’s been blessed with some remarkable gifts.

And then there’s his feet.

Size 17 feet, to be exact.

Zach’s feet are so big that major shoe manufacturers like Nike and Adidas do not make sprinter’s spikes large enough for him (his mother and coaches have called all of them and asked). So Zach continues to run wearing normal running shoes. And… he’s still incredibly fast.

Despite not getting the same grip into the track as his competitors, Zach has run the 2nd fastest 200 meter time in Ohio this year. His 21.58 at the OCC championship last week is barely a second off the Ohio high school state record.

