Photographer creates maternity image of deployed soldier, wife

MIAMI, FL (WFLA) – A photographer captured a maternity shoot, even though the husband and wife could not be together.

Jennifer McMahon, owner of Jennifer Ariel Photography captured the images.

Veronica and Brandon Phillips are a married couple, expecting their first child. Brandon is a staff sergeant in the Air Force and won’t be there for his son’s birth in June.

Veronica asked if Brandon could be incorporated to the maternity shoot somehow, and thanks to the magic of Photoshop, the result is amazing.

WFLA spoke with Brandon, and he said he is proud of his wife and how much of an inspiration she has become for other military wives.

Check out Jennifer McMahon’s Instagram to see more of her photos.