Study finds Spanish language is fading

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) A recent Pew study finds 68 percent of Hispanic kids are growing up in homes where they only speak English.

That’s up from up almost 60 percent back in 2000.

Julian Pena and Seven Flores are two college students at Texas International A&M University.

They’re both studying psychology; both speak English, and both share Mexican roots, but, only one speaks Spanish.

Pena is a second generation Mexican-American. He rates his ability to speak Spanish as low.

“I am trying to do it now as much as I can,” he says.

Pena is part of a growing trend among Hispanics in the country being raised speaking mostly English.

“I wasn’t really exposed to it when I was younger.”