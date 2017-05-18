Three arrested in Ross County after drug bust; cocaine and heroin seized

Keyes, Gebretekle, and Pontius.

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced three people have been arrested after executing a search warrant for suspected drug use.

CREDIT: Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office

Members of the sheriff’s office and the Chillicothe Police Department executed the warrant Wednesday at 14231 State Route 772, shortly before 6am. Eleven people were inside the residence.

The U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force searched the residence and found “a large amount” of cocaine and suspected heroin/fentanyl. Three people were arrested.

Matthew Keyes, 25, was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Daniel Gebretekle, 23, was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Michael Pontius, 62, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

 

