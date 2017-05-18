PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 36 people have been arrested on various drug charges after “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

A total of 16 females and 20 males were arrested Wednesday, mostly on felony drug charges. Most of those arrests came before 8am, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Zanesville and Columbus Police Departments along with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office and countless other government entities and local businesses.