Three dozen people arrested on drug charges after ‘Operation Buzz Kill’ in Perry Co.

By Published: Updated:

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 36 people have been arrested on various drug charges after “Operation Buzz Kill,” an effort to target drug traffickers in the area.

A total of 16 females and 20 males were arrested Wednesday, mostly on felony drug charges. Most of those arrests came before 8am, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Zanesville and Columbus Police Departments along with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office and countless other government entities and local businesses.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s