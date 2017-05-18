You Paid For It: An 18 percent tax hike to help Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Last November, voters overwhelming approved Columbus City Schools Issue 57, A property tax and levy aimed at improving the school district.

The 6.92 Mills levy was an 18 percent increase that raised tax bills for Columbus families. The increase means an extra $242 in taxes per $100,000 home value.

It was a dramatic turnaround from previous failed attempts. Columbus voters rejected a levy for Columbus City Schools in 2013 that would have raised school property taxes by 24 percent.

In the six months since voters approved the levy, Columbus City Schools have been focused on the roughly $200 million in deferred maintenance projects and hired new staff.

“We are biting off what we can chew,” Superintendent Dan Good said of the districts first goals.

From security upgrades, to new roofs, to new heating and cooling systems, the district has already made some progress on their 5-year long Operation Fix-It plan.

In tonight’s You Paid for it on NBC 4 at 6, Mark Taylor explores what your tax dollars have been spent on so far and show you how you can track it all.