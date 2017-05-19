81-year-old Dayton man admits to killing his wife, faces murder charge

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — An 81-year-old man is facing a murder charge after allegedly admitting to killing his wife.

Donald Lee Cleaver has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Dayton Police officers went to a house in the 200 block of Delmar Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday. A person called 911 and said Cleaver, who is his neighbor, admitted to killing his wife. Cleaver reportedly told his neighbor he wanted to turn himself into authorities.

Police found a woman dead inside the home. Officers located Cleaver near the Dayton Police Department Safety Building and took him into custody.

After interviewing Cleaver, he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Investigators say the couple argued on Thursday night. After the woman went to the bed, Cleaver allegedly stabbed her. The woman died from the stab wounds.

Jail records show that Cleaver has an initial court appearance scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Friday.