Chunky monkey caught in the wild and placed on strict diet

THAILAND (NBC News) — A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists in Thailand has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruit and vegetables.

Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey, nicknamed “Uncle Fat” by locals, after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month.

Wild monkeys roam free in many parts of Thailand, attracting tourists who feed and play with the animals.

Most of the monkeys are macaques like uncle fat, and they typically weigh around 20 pounds.

Uncle fat weighs three times that, tipping the scales at around 60 pounds.

To help him lose weight, his new diet is limited to 14 ounces worth of lean protein, fruit and vegetables twice a day.

