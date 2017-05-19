DENVER, CO (WCMH) — Rene Lima-Marin was granted an early release from prison, only to be immediately taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2000, Marin, a Cuban immigrant, was convicted of an armed robbery and flagged for deportation.

But in 2008, Marin was mistakenly released from prison. However, his family said he began living a crime-free life and would regularly check in with ICE.

“He was very vigilant in attending those check-ins and didn’t anticipate that to be a problem,” his wife Jasmine Lima-Marin told KCNC.

In 2014, Marin found himself back in prison due to a clerical error, however just this week, a judge ordered Rene released saying his re-incarceration was utterly unjust.

But when Marin’s wife went to pick him up from the prison, she found out he had been taken into custody by ICE.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is said to be considering a resolution that would give Rene Lima-Marin clemency.