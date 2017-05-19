Columbus shooting suspect lands back in court after drugs, gun fall from ceiling during search

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man who faced a judge Thursday for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach with an AR-15 rifle was back in court Friday morning on charges of heroin possession.

Jacob D. Polk appeared before a judge in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday morning on first-degree felony drug charges.

Prosecutors said the incident upon which the charges were based occurred on March 14. On that date, investigators executed a search warrant at a location they believed to be Polk’s apartment, connected to an investigation of heroin sales at another apartment. Court documents show he lived on Arborwood Court.

Investigators recovered a firearm from under the bed in what they believed to be Polk’s bedroom, before noticing there were screws holding drywall to the ceiling. When they removed the drywall, investigators said, a firearm fell from the ceiling, and 199 grams of heroin were also found in that same spot.

According to court documents, Polk arrived at the apartment while officers were executing the warrant. He then left the scene and could not be found.

However, Polk appeared in court on Thursday morning, charged with felonious assault. Court documents for that case said a man confronted him about a domestic incident between his daughter and Polk. Polk is accused of shooting the man in the stomach with an AR-15 rifle and running away. The records said he admitted to the shooting but claimed he was acting in self defense.

After his arraignment Thursday, detectives filed the heroin possession charges against him and interviewed him. A prosecutor said Polk admitted to the heroin and one of the firearms that was found. He also stated that Polk asked detectives what bond they thought the judge would set, and that in order to test how much money he had, the detectives said bond would likely be one million dollars. The prosecutor said Polk asked detectives to help him out because he only had enough for $250,000. While the prosecutor was relaying this information in court, Polk stood silently and shook his head in disagreement.

The defense attorney for Polk claimed that he no longer lived at that residence and that it was not his bedroom. The judge answered that regardless, the heroin possession charges were serious.

“It’s a scourge of this country,” Judge Brandt said. “So I don’t take it lightly, and firearms as well.”

Prosecutors noted that Polk had two previous domestic violence convictions but no other record.

The judge set Polk’s bond at $500,000 cash or surety and $500,000 appearance. He is scheduled to return to court on May 26 at 9am.