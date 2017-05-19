EPA sued a second time over Lake Erie’s toxic algae problem

By Published:
FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, the water intake crib for the city of Toledo, Ohio, is surrounded by an algae bloom on Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Environmental advocates have filed a second lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over whether enough is being done to address the toxic algae problem in Lake Erie.

The Blade reports that Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center and members of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday in Toledo. Environmental groups last month filed a similar lawsuit in Washington.

They want the EPA to decide whether western Lake Erie in Ohio and Michigan should be declared an impaired watershed, which would lead to stricter pollution controls.

An outbreak of algae blooms in 2014 contaminated the tap water for more than 400,000 people around Toledo.

The EPA has declined to comment on the pending litigation.

