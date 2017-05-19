Grand jury convenes to decide if officer faces charges in death of Tyre King

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grand jury convened Friday morning to consider the evidence in the Sept. 14 fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyre King by a Columbus police officer.

The incident happened while officers were responding to a call of an armed robbery. According to police, King was shot after pulling a gun from his waistband. The gun turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.

Malika King, Tyre’s mother, was the first witness to appear before the grand jury. Family attorney Sean Walton said it was important to the family that she get a chance to speak.

“This was an opportunity for her to convey to the grand jurors who her son was,” Walton said. “He was a kid. He was a 13-year-old child. He was not someone who was a troublemaker. He was not someone who had a history of any type of criminal behavior.”

The case sparked protests and calls for an independent investigation of the shooting.

Officer Bryan Mason, the officer who fired the shots, has been involved in four officer-involved shootings, two of them fatal.

“At some point, the Columbus Division of Police has to be held accountable for using force against citizens,” Walton said.