I-70E closed on the east side after COTA bus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have all lanes of I-70 eastbound closed on the city’s east side after a crash involving a COTA bus.

According to police, at about 4:45am, Friday, officers responded to I-70E near Livingston Avenue on the report of a crash.

Police said a COTA bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash, and the driver was injured.

The driver of the bus was hospitalized in serious but stabled condition, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and said I-70E will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.