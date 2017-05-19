Jennifer Kempton, who worked as advocate for sex trafficking victims, dies at 35

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jennifer Kempton, who started a Columbus organization dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking, has died.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed her death Friday; a cause of death has not been released.

Kempton was the founder of Survivor’s Ink, which works with local tattoo shops to help victims cover up tattoos that were painful memories of the men that kept them enslaved.

“All tattoos tell a story, that’s absolutely true. The tattoos before told a story of violence and ownership and abuse and trauma. They were marks, demoralizing marks of violence, now they tell a story of growth, of hope, empowerment, freedom,” Kempton said to NBC4’s Katie Ferrell in an interview last year. 

Kempton was branded several times when she was being trafficked, even a “property of” tattoo with the name of her trafficker.

In April of 2013, after six years on the streets and a failed attempt to take her own life, she said she found God and her purpose; to help other human trafficking victims literally erase the past. She started Survivor’s Ink to help other human trafficking victims.

