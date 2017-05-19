JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A kidnapping investigation ended Thursday morning tragically.

Authorities said 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was in the backseat of his mom’s vehicle when the car was stolen.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy and was canceled several hours later after police had said he was found dead in Madison County.

Law enforcement officers named two persons of interest in this case, 18-year-olds DeAllen Washington and Dwan Wakefield.

The Madison County Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said Wakefield is an 11th grader at Ridgeland High. He also said he is a former member of the football team.

A little after 4 p.m., WJTV 12 learned that a 3rd person of interest, Byron McBride, had been picked up for questioning in Madison County by U.S. Marshals.

The three are facing capital murder charges.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, this all started around 1 a.m. Authorities say Kingston was sitting in a silver 2000 Toyota Camry at the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson when someone stole it.

Hinds County investigators said Kingston’s mom reportedly left the Toyota running with him inside when she ran into the store.

We’re told two men in a 2-door Honda pulled up to the silver Toyota Camry. One of the men got out of the 2-door and got into the Camry and took off.

Authorities found the stolen Toyota on Gluckstadt Road Thursday morning. Authorities said a deceased child was found in the back seat with a gunshot wound.

Family memers said Kingston was looking forward to this day. Today was the day of his promotion ceremony at North Jackson Elementary.

Law enforcement officers said this is an on-going multijurisdictional investigation.