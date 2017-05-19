(NBC4Law.com) — Even under the most amicable of circumstances, terminating your marriage can be complex and emotional, and it often is difficult to know where to begin and what to expect by the unfamiliar legal process.

Ultimately, the court will make decisions regarding many of the most important issues that will impact your family including who will have primary responsibility for the care of your children and how will you and your spouse will allocate time that you spend with them. You also may be concerned with significant financial issues including child support, spousal support, and division of your marital property, including the assets and debts.

When you meet with an attorney, you should expect a thorough review of your unique background and the circumstances that lead you to the decision to end your relationship. You should also expect your attorney to carefully explain the court process and identify the many legal issues that the must be resolved by the court.

Your attorney will help you understand how the consequences of realistic alternatives may impact or protect your future, and empower you to make decisions that will make a positive impact on you and your children. You should expect that your attorney will take the burden off your shoulders and be an effective advocate on your behalf.

The information presented above is not legal advice, is not to be acted on as such.