Olentangy Liberty’s Nick Darragh volunteers his time to coach Special Olympics tennis.

By Published: Updated:

Nick Darragh is a senior co-captain of the Olentangy Liberty tennis team, and when he discovered the Delaware Special Olympics program did not offer tennis, he decided to start a team.  He now coaches six athletes with special needs every week while also maintaining a busy class and athletic schedule.

“It’s awesome getting to know these special needs kids and to see them grow,” said Darragh.

Nick started volunteering for the Special Olympics when he was in middle school alongside his dad, who still helps him with the tennis program each week. The athletes vary in ages and skill level. Clyde Yoder is the oldest member of the team at age 52.

“He’s getting a hold of it now, you can easily see all the fun they’re having,” said Darragh.

Brandon McNally is a member of Nick’s team who is trying to play tennis for the first time. His father, Sean, likes to help Nick and his dad at practice each week.

“They really encourage the kids to have fun, they teach them the fundamentals, they start with the stretching the running, but it’s all about fun and seeing the kids improve practice after practice and into the meets it’s a really neat experience,” said McNally.

Darragh added, “I love coaching them and telling them how to hold a racket, how to hit a forehand and a back hand.”

After his experience coaching these athletes, Nick feels he will always stay involved with Special Olympics in the future.

“If not in college, then definitely throughout my adult life,” said Darragh.

Nick plans to attend Ohio University in the fall and wants to major in Pre-Medicine.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s