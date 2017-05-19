One year after death, Hilliard Police honor Ofc. Sean Johnson

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) – A new memorial was unveiled on Friday at First Responder’s Park, honoring fallen police Officer Sean Johnson.

The community gathered at the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Each spring, the city holds the service on May 15th. From now on, it will take place on May 19th, the anniversary of Officer Johnson’s death.

“The memorial displays the name of Officer Sean R. Johnson,” said Mayor Donald Schonhardt. “It is my ultimate hope that we never add another name to this memorial.”

Officer Johnson was the first Hilliard police officer killed in the line of duty since the department’s creation in 1957.

“It seems like it was just yesterday this happened and I still vividly in my mind can see the crash scene and things that occurred that day and it still hurts and it’s going to hurt for a long time,” said Police Chief Robert Fisher. “We lost one of our brothers and he’ll always be part of us.”

The new memorial is just one way they’re honoring his sacrifice. It reads: “Dedicated to those First Responders who safeguard us in life and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community. They continue to serve today by reminding us that dedication, compassion and sacrifice represent the best in all of us. Our Heroes, Our Hearts… We Shall Never Forget.”

“This will forever be hallowed ground to us,” said Chief Fisher. “It’s never felt so personal as it has in the last year and to experience it, it makes what we do here even more important.”

