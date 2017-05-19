Procession held for Chief DiSario as family and friends prepare for funeral

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Calling hours for Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario will be held Friday and his funeral is set for Saturday.

The visitation will be held May 19, between 4-8pm and the funeral will be May 20, at 10am. Both memorials will be held at the Grove City Church of Nazarene. The burial is scheduled to be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne.

DiSario, 36, was a father of six children, with a seventh on the way, and had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks before he was shot to death on a street near the Pine Kirk Care Center

A procession for DiSario’s body will took place at 1pm Friday. The procession route started going westbound to 3rd Street; south on 3rd street to I-70WB to I-71SB. From I-71SB the procession headed to SR 665 and then to 4770 Hoover Road where it ended at Grove City Church of Nazarene.

More than 1,200 flags surround the Grove City Church of Nazarene and nearly two dozen people lined Hoover Road. All there to pay their respect and remember the family DiSario left behind

“To see an officer go down, particularly when he’s leaving six children, a pregnant family, it makes your heart burst,” said Grove City resident Russ Evan.

Hilliard resident Heather Harrison said, “I can’t imagine what his wife’s feeling and his children. I just think it’s important that everyone pay their respects and know what they do every day for you”