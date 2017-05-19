Procession held for Chief DiSario as family and friends prepare for funeral

By Published:

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Calling hours for Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario will be held Friday and his funeral is set for Saturday.

The visitation will be held May 19, between 4-8pm and the funeral will be May 20, at 10am. Both memorials will be held at the Grove City Church of Nazarene. The burial is scheduled to be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne.

DiSario, 36, was a father of six children, with a seventh on the way, and had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks before he was shot to death on a street near the Pine Kirk Care Center

A procession for DiSario’s body will took place at 1pm Friday. The procession route started going westbound to 3rd Street; south on 3rd street to I-70WB to I-71SB. From I-71SB the procession headed to SR 665 and then to 4770 Hoover Road where it ended at Grove City Church of Nazarene.

More than 1,200 flags surround the Grove City Church of Nazarene and nearly two dozen people lined Hoover Road. All there to pay their respect and remember the family DiSario left behind

“To see an officer go down, particularly when he’s leaving six children, a pregnant family, it makes your heart burst,” said Grove City resident Russ Evan.

Hilliard resident Heather Harrison said, “I can’t imagine what his wife’s feeling and his children. I just think it’s important that everyone pay their respects and know what they do every day for you”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s