TEMPLE, TX (InsideEdition.com) — A photo capturing a memorable proposal is causing a storm, as the momentous occasion was captured in front of a passing tornado.

Alex Bartholomew is a storm chaser in Texas. He told his girlfriend, Britney Fox Cayton, they were just going on a routine storm chase.

“I really wanted to combine my two greatest loves into one shot,” he said.

“I had no idea, it was complete shock,” she told Inside Edition. “I just nodded because I couldn’t words out I was tearing up so bad.”

Bartholomew posted the image on Facebook where it has gone viral.

“I wanted to get the tornado right in between them,” said Jason Cooley, who captured the moment. “I was worried the tornado was going to disappear. The tornado waited for us. The scene was perfect.”

The couple and the crew who took photos and video all said they were not nervous being near the tornado as it ripped through Texas.

“It was better than what I imagined,” Bartholomew said.

