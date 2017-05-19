Rock on the Range at Mapfre Stadium evacuated due to severe weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mapfre Stadium is being evacuated due to severe weather in the area.

Rock on the Range made the following announcement through social media channels Friday afternoon:

Due to severe weather, we are evacuating the stadium. Please exit the stadium and seek shelter in your vehicle. If you do not have a vehicle on-site, please seek shelter at the Lausche Building, located at the rear of the parking lot. We will alert you via the app and social media when we will reopen doors. Your safety is our main priority, thank you for your cooperation.

As of 4:30pm, the show remains suspended.

This storm contains high winds, heavy rain and lightening. The show continues to be suspended and we will keep you updated with information about the weather and when we will reopen once we are given the all clear.

LIVE VIPIR RADAR: http://nbc4i.co/1QMJGyJ

FREE NBC4 weather app: http://nbc4i.co/1Oj7Z0U

Latest weather alerts: http://nbc4i.co/1l0QMSu