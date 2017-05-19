School district investigating after yearbook comment about Pres. Trump

BRAINERD, MN (AP) – A central Minnesota school district is investigating – and apologizing – after comments published in a high school yearbook sparked angry criticism on social media.

One of the comments in the Brainerd High School yearbook appeared on a page about noteworthy events, including the election of President Donald Trump. When students were asked how they feel about Trump, one is quoted as saying, “I would like to behead him. I do not like him.”

Actor Scott Baio, a Trump supporter, retweeted an image of the page Friday and tagged Trump, the FBI and others. Within hours, the high school’s Facebook page was flooded with angry comments.

Brainerd Public Schools condemned the yearbook comment. The district says the administration had no prior knowledge of the comments in the yearbook.

