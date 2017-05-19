MELBOURNE, Australia (InsideEdition.com) — An Australian mom-to-be is proving she can still kick butt, even when she’s nine months pregnant.

Fitness junkie Vicky Sims, 39, of Melbourne, swears working out while pregnant is easing some of the unwanted symptoms.

“When I was nauseas, I found exercising actually stopped the nausea,” Sims told Caters News. “Fitness and good health is the world I live in. I just love the way it makes me feel.”

While some let pregnancy slow them down, gym owner Sims continues her exercise regimen, which includes boxing for 30 minutes and doing weights for 30 minutes, three times a week.

“When you are pregnant there are so many restrictions and physical and emotional changes, which can be hard to adjust to, but exercise really helps [me] feel good,” she said. “Everyone is different, and what is good for me may not be good for you.”

In addition to keeping up her exercise routine throughout her pregnancy, Sims also kept a strict diet in her first and second trimesters.

“Eating for two is a very old-fashioned mentality … it’s not a green light to go crazy,” Sims said. “This is the most important time to be healthy, so although I have definitely relaxed with my food, I am still controlled and watching what I’m putting into my mouth.”

In total, Sims said she gained less than 25 pounds during her pregnancy, and only started showing at 7 months. Her baby boy is due this week.

